Five Persons' Condition Deteriorates After Consuming Tainted Food

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The condition of five persons of a family deteriorated after consuming tainted food in a nearby village, on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122, five family members in Chak 28/2-R consumed tainted food after which they fell ill.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital after providing first-aid.

The affected persons included one male and four females.

