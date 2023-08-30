Five persons' condition deteriorates after consuming tainted food

The condition of five persons of a family deteriorated after consuming tainted food in a nearby village, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The condition of five persons of a family deteriorated after consuming tainted food in a nearby village, on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, five family members in Chak 28/2-R consumed tainted food after which they fell ill.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital after providing first-aid.

The affected persons included one male and four females.