UrduPoint.com

Fizzy Drinks, Ready Meals May Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Cancer: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Fizzy drinks, ready meals may be linked to increased risk of cancer: Study

Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged bread, many ready meals and most breakfast cereals, may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study has shown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged bread, many ready meals and most breakfast cereals, may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study has shown.

According to the study by the UK-based Imperial school of Public Health, the researchers found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a greater risk of developing cancer overall.

The study states that every 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food in a person's diet resulted in a 2 per cent increase in cancer overall, and a 19 per cent increase in ovarian cancer specifically, Medical Xpress reported .

Moreover, each 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food consumption was associated with a 6 per cent increase in cancer mortality overall.

"This study adds to the growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are likely to negatively impact our health including our risk for cancer. Given the high levels of consumption in UK adults and children, this has important implications for future health outcomes," said Dr Eszter Vamos, lead senior author for the study, from the School of Public Health.

The researchers also discovered that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was linked to an increased risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes in UK adults, as well as a greater weight gain in UK children from childhood to young adulthood.

"The average person in the UK consumes more than half of their daily energy intake from ultra-processed foods. This is exceptionally high and concerning as ultra-processed foods are produced with industrially derived ingredients and often use food additives to adjust colour, flavour, consistency, texture, or extend shelf life," said Dr Kiara Chang, first author for the study, from School of Public Health.

The WHO and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation have previously recommended restricting ultra-processed foods as part of a healthy sustainable diet, said the study.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Young Lead United Kingdom May Cancer From Weight

Recent Stories

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective ..

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective efforts, wisdom

21 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies Nisar Khuhro as Senator

7 minutes ago
 Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

7 minutes ago
 Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders reso ..

Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders resolved; SHS to start soon

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

24 minutes ago
 India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.