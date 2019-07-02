UrduPoint.com
FJMDC Building To Be Completed Soon: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that building of Fatima Jinnah Medical and Dental College (FJMDC) in Jublee Town would soon be completed.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Dental Association here, she said that former corrupt government intentionally delayed the construction of this college.

She said that rulers in past looted the national exchequer but the present government was determined to spend people's tax money only for the welfare of masses.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif just to see his name on the plaque, just built the structures of different development projects instead of completing them. She added the present government was fastly clearing the debt of the former rulers.

Congratulating the office bearers, she stressed the need to introduce modern reforms in the dental field.

President Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Ashraf Nizami, Prof. Dr. Arif Tajamul and other senior and junior doctors were also present on this occasion.

