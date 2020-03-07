UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, The First In Eastern US

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Florida reports two coronavirus deaths, the first in eastern US

Florida health authorities confirmed Friday two deaths from the new coronavirus, the first US fatalities outside the west coast states of Washington and California

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Florida health authorities confirmed Friday two deaths from the new coronavirus, the first US fatalities outside the west coast states of Washington and California.

Both had traveled abroad, Florida Department of Health said in a statement announcing the two deaths and a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the southeast state.

They brought the US death toll to 16, including 14 reported earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

More than 200 people have contracted the virus in the United States.

The Florida deaths were the first coronavirus fatalities on the east coast.

Worldwide, more than 3,000 people have died from the fast-spreading virus that has infected over 100,000 people in some 92 countries and territories.

Related Topics

Washington Died Florida United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44m items of luggage o ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia to Discuss Joint Patrols in Syria's ..

3 minutes ago

ABISE bans sale of pocket guides,other material in ..

3 minutes ago

China exports plunge on coronavirus epidemic

34 seconds ago

Latest surgery for hearing-impaired kids to be sta ..

35 seconds ago

Widespread rain and heavy snowfall in Hazara, bloc ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.