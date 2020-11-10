UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flu Deaths Rise In S.Korea Amid Spike In Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

Flu deaths rise in S.Korea amid spike in virus cases

At least 101 people have died after being administered seasonal flu vaccines in South Korea triggering panic among the public

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 101 people have died after being administered seasonal flu vaccines in South Korea triggering panic among the public.

However, health authorities in the country insist that 97 of those deaths have "very limited relation with the flu shots", Yonhap news Agency reported. Four cases are still being probed.

Authorities have instead asked people to get flu vaccinations, free of cost, before the onset of winter.

Most of the deceased, 84 people, were aged over 70.

The rise in deaths after being given the flu vaccines comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

People have raised concern over public anxiety of the flu vaccine which are said to have been exposed to room temperature during distribution.

The authorities deny there is any safety issue.

South Korea has administered the vaccine to 12.56 million people until now out of about 19 million people.

Meanwhile, health officials said the rise in coronavirus cases continued for a third day, mostly cluster infections. The authorities are mulling over raising the level of social distancing measures.

Officials said 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday including 71 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,653.

A total of 126 and 143 cases were reported on Monday and Sunday, respectively.

Five more patients died due to COVID-19 raising the death toll to 485.

South Korea has conducted 2,723,960 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak.

Related Topics

Died South Korea Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

20 minutes ago

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest a ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with form ..

40 minutes ago

Pb govt imposes smart lock down in city

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Export Requests Higher Gas Price for Polan ..

2 minutes ago

Three day Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed to c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.