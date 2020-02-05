Flu Outbreak Kills 26 in France as Epidemic Engulfs Mainland - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) An influenza outbreak has swept all mainland departments in France, killing 26 people, the national health authority said in a weekly update released Wednesday.

"Twenty-six cases resulted in death: 3 children under 15, 12 cases in people aged 15-64 and 11 cases in over-65-year-olds," the health bulletin read.

Flu, which may cause a severe respiratory condition, has severely sickened 311 people since last November. Of them, 49 fell ill since January 29.

"In the fifth week [of 2020] flu cases spiked in all metropolitan areas. All regions are unfortunately in the epidemic phase," the health agency said.

Epidemic has also been declared in the overseas region of the French Antilles. A pre-epidemic is underway in French Guiana and in Mayotte. The island of Reunion is the only territory that is cleared of flu.