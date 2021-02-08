UrduPoint.com
Fluoroscopy Suite Inaugurated At MTI KTH For Cardiac Patients

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Cardiology Department inaugurated the state-of-the-art fluoroscopy suite for cardiac patients.

Dean KMC Prof Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb and Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim graced the occasion as chief guest.

According to a press release issued here, Fluoroscopy suite, installed at a cost of Rs.

50 million, will be really beneficial for the patients of cardiology who visit MTI KTH as now they will be not referred to HMC for fluoroscopy procedures.

Fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider which see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Fluoroscopy is used to treat people with heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias).

Under the supervision of Chairperson Medical Specialties and In-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf and her team, new machines are installed for the betterment of patient care.

