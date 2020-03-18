Food Giant Sodexo Says Expects 2 Bn-euro Hit From Virus
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :International food giant Sodexo said Wednesday it expected the coronavirus pandemic to hit its annual revenue by two billion Euros ($2.2 billion).
"Currently, early estimates, given the many moving parts, could be for an impact of around 2 billion euros on annual revenues," it said in a statement.