UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Giant Sodexo Says Expects 2 Bn-euro Hit From Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:57 PM

Food giant Sodexo says expects 2 bn-euro hit from virus

International food giant Sodexo said Wednesday it expected the coronavirus pandemic to hit its annual revenue by two billion euros ($2.2 billion)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :International food giant Sodexo said Wednesday it expected the coronavirus pandemic to hit its annual revenue by two billion Euros ($2.2 billion).

"Currently, early estimates, given the many moving parts, could be for an impact of around 2 billion euros on annual revenues," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nurse found dead at Mayo nursing hostel

47 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 245 case ..

21 minutes ago

ADCG directs to make the machines ready and clean ..

9 minutes ago

Self-registration drive of Kafaalat programme susp ..

9 minutes ago

Nation remembers 1965 war hero MM Alam on his 7th ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.