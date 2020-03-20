UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Asks Public To Responsibly Follow Government's Safety Instructions On COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:42 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the government was taking every possible step to control spread of COVID-19 and called upon the citizens to act responsibly to overcome the challenge with coordinate efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the government was taking every possible step to control spread of COVID-19 and called upon the citizens to act responsibly to overcome the challenge with coordinate efforts.

"It is important for public to follow instructions issued by the government for their safety," he said in a message from his residence where he moved into self-isolation for five days following his return from China on March 18.

Qureshi said the government had set up the country's largest quarantine at Multan Industrial Estate with 3,000 rooms to cater to the infected pilgrims returned from Iran.

He said he was in constant touch with district administration of Multan including Deputy Commissioner for the update about the 1,247 patients in the quarantine.

All patients have been kept in separate rooms provided with single beds and other necessary items including soaps, sandals etc, he said.

Qureshi said a 50-bed emergency hospital had also been set up for the patients with availability of doctors and paramedics round the clock.

The foreign minister on third day of self-isolation continued work from home and also issued orders on pending office files.

