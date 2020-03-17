Foreign Ministry suspends consular, attestation services as Covid-19 prevention

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday suspended all walk-in consular services except attestation of power of attorney from March 18 March to April 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday suspended all walk-in consular services except attestation of power of attorney from March 18 March to April 3.

The decision was taken as "necessary precaution to deal with the rising threat of pandemic viral disease Covid-19".

The facility of attestation of documents, however, will be continued through the courier companies i.e.

, Pakistan Post, Gerry's, Leopard and TCS.� The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also established a special cell for coordination on Covid-19 under the supervision of Special Secretary (Administration) to liaise with the diplomatic corps in Pakistan as well as with missions abroad.

"All our missions have established hotlines displayed at their individual websites," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said.

The Foreign Ministry will review the decision of suspension of services after the said period.