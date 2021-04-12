Foreigners including Afghans above 60 to get anti-corona vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide vaccination to foreigners including the Afghan refugees aging above 60 years as recommended by the National Command and Operation Center.

According to official sources on Monday, foreigners above 60 years could get the free of charge vaccination against coronavirus however the facility would be allowed only to those presenting their passport and documentation related to original date of birth.

The sources further said that Afghan refugees could get administered anti-corona vaccine from any vaccination center. Those Afghans applying for vaccination have to present proof of registration to the vaccination center's officials.