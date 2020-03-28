UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Liga Winger Dons White Coat To Take On Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:26 PM

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist's white coat in the front line struggle against coronavirus in Spain

Corunna, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist's white coat in the front line struggle against coronavirus in Spain.

The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing football for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

So he decided to pitch in his 'grain of sand' against the virus using the studies which he had yet to put into practice due to his passion for football.

"I really was packing my bags to go back when things got complicated," Dovale told AFP.

Travel restrictions trapped Dovale in his native La Coruna in the Atlantic coast region of Galicia, where he started his football career with nearby Celta Vigo.

Although Dovale also completed his university studies in pharmacy four years ago, he had never actually worked in the field.

Now with the world of sport in limbo the footballer realised the time was ripe to use his studies to help his homeland.

"I was playing in Asia then; pharmacy is different there and I was never in Spain long enough to work," he says,"With football stopped and travel banned I said to myself 'get some practical experience and do your bit'."

Related Topics

Football World Spain Family Asia Celta Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tank police seeks people support to beat coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns over depreciatio ..

17 minutes ago

Iran reports 139 new coronavirus deaths, raising t ..

4 minutes ago

Qureshi phones UK counterpart; wishes well for cor ..

8 minutes ago

Swabi Traffic police distribute free masks, gloves ..

8 minutes ago

Two young girls killed as roof of house cave-in in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.