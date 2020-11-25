Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

Celebrated Physiologist and ex principal Nishtar Medical College (NMC), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, died here on Wednesday. He was 84

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Celebrated Physiologist and ex principal Nishtar Medical College (NMC), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, died here on Wednesday. He was 84.

He hailed from Okara and qualified matriculation from Govt. MB High school, Okara in 1951.

Dr Mushtaq did his FSc from Government College Lahore in 1953 followed by MBBS from King Edward Medical college Lahore in 1958.

During his post graduate training in 1966, his major subject was biochemistry and the minor was physiology. In 1982, he got MD doctor of medicine from Punjab university in the subject of advanced physiology and biochemistry. He also did MA Indiana USA. His research work included liver function tests , malnutrition, hepatic metabolism of drugs.

He authored two books including Essential of Medical Biochemistry and Essential of Medical Physiology and two volumes.

His close associate and Ex Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir told APP that he was serving in Punjab Medical College Faisalabad as professor when NMC then principal Dr Hayat Zafar brought him to college in 1978-79.

Basically, he was prof of Biochemistry, but taught Physiology too because latter was minor subject at that time, he said adding that he was the only faculty member of the deptt at that time.

Later, he was elevated as Principal NMC and retired in 1996, he informed and added that Dr Mushtaq was much popular among students.

He had three sons and two of them are doctors who are settled in USA while eldest son got early retirement from Pakistan Army as captain. Dr Zafar informed.

Dr Imran Rafiq who is one of his students stated that he always welcomed his students in case of any difficulty in education. He was a well dressed man who always smiled and never used mike to deliver his lectures in a class of 200 students.

He always taught his students to learn modern civilization and work hard for humanity.

Funeral prayer of Dr Mushtaq Ahmad will be held at 4pm at Jama Mosque Nishtar.

Meanwhile, NMU acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood and faculty extended condolence to bereaved family and prayed for high pedestal of Dr Mushtaq Ahmad in Jannah.