Forty New COVID-19 Cases in Oman Raise Tally to 371 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 40 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 371, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Oman has registered 40 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected to 371, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 40 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 371, including 67 recoveries and two deaths," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry reiterated its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,348,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.