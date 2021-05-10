Fosun Pharma unit to form tie-up with BioNTech for vaccine doses

A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a $200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a $200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development will contribute up to $100 million in assets including cash and a manufacturing facility, capable of producing up to a billion jabs a year, according to the statement by the parent company on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the United States backed a plan for a waiver on Covid-19 patent protections, in a bid to get the drugs to poorer countries -- sending shares in Asia-listed vaccine makers tumbling last week.

Fosun said the joint venture firm for manufacturing and commercialising coronavirus vaccines will be owned 50 percent each by each company.

The 15-year joint venture would be incorporated in Shanghai.

BioNTech will contribute assets such as "licensing of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how", the statement said.