UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fosun Pharma Unit To Form Tie-up With BioNTech For Vaccine Doses

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Fosun Pharma unit to form tie-up with BioNTech for vaccine doses

A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a $200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a $200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development will contribute up to $100 million in assets including cash and a manufacturing facility, capable of producing up to a billion jabs a year, according to the statement by the parent company on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the United States backed a plan for a waiver on Covid-19 patent protections, in a bid to get the drugs to poorer countries -- sending shares in Asia-listed vaccine makers tumbling last week.

Fosun said the joint venture firm for manufacturing and commercialising coronavirus vaccines will be owned 50 percent each by each company.

The 15-year joint venture would be incorporated in Shanghai.

BioNTech will contribute assets such as "licensing of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how", the statement said.

Related Topics

Technology Drugs China Company Germany Shanghai United States Sunday Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

37 minutes ago

Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,0 ..

52 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Countr ..

47 seconds ago

KP Govt grants 60-day remission to prisoners

48 seconds ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

50 seconds ago

Salernitana promoted to Serie A, Berlusconi's Monz ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.