UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foul-smelling Chemical May Keep Atherosclerosis At Bay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:15 PM

Foul-smelling chemical may keep atherosclerosis at bay

New research in mice suggests that a compound responsible for the odor of rotting flesh can shrink the fibrous plaques that build up in the walls of arteries in atherosclerosis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) New research in mice suggests that a compound responsible for the odor of rotting flesh can shrink the fibrous plaques that build up in the walls of arteries in atherosclerosis.Atherosclerosis is the accumulation of plaque on the inside of blood vessel walls.The researchers discovered that this chemical, which is called putrescine, encourages a type of immune cell to engulf dead cells in the plaques.Inflammation is a feature of not only atherosclerosis but also many other common conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, asthma, lupus, and chronic lung disease.Effects of atherosclerosisIn atherosclerosis, initial damage to the arterial wall leads to the accumulation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol, immune cells, calcium, dead cells, and other debris.

Over time, the plaque may build up, narrowing the artery and reducing the flow of oxygenated blood around the body.

How putrescine resolves inflammationBy learning more about the natural mechanisms of plaque formation and the clearance of dead cells, Prof.

Tabas and his colleagues hope to inspire the development of new kinds of treatment.In their first experiment, they mixed human macrophages and dying cells in a dish to study the biochemistry of the process.

They found that when the macrophages engulfed dead cells, they recycled the cells' amino acids (the building blocks of proteins), including arginine.New treatments for chronic inflammationProf. Tabas told Medical news Today that the discovery may inspire new treatments, not just for atherosclerosis but also for other conditions in which chronic inflammation plays a role, such as Alzheimer's disease.Failure to get rid of dead cells through efferocytosis contributes to this, so a drug that promotes the clean-up operation could help reduce chronic inflammation.

Related Topics

Dead May Blood

Recent Stories

Solution to Libyan crisis is political, Gargash te ..

3 minutes ago

FATF holds meeting to decide Pakistan’s fate

9 minutes ago

Using the body's natural cycle to improve shift wo ..

2 minutes ago

Visit to Imperial Palace on Naruhito's Birthday Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore Plans to Cooperate with Russia's Yakutia ..

2 minutes ago

Study finds varying the amount lifted can increase ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.