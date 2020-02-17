Foul-smelling chemical may keep atherosclerosis at bay

(@FahadShabbir)

New research in mice suggests that a compound responsible for the odor of rotting flesh can shrink the fibrous plaques that build up in the walls of arteries in atherosclerosis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) New research in mice suggests that a compound responsible for the odor of rotting flesh can shrink the fibrous plaques that build up in the walls of arteries in atherosclerosis.Atherosclerosis is the accumulation of plaque on the inside of blood vessel walls.The researchers discovered that this chemical, which is called putrescine, encourages a type of immune cell to engulf dead cells in the plaques.Inflammation is a feature of not only atherosclerosis but also many other common conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, asthma, lupus, and chronic lung disease.Effects of atherosclerosisIn atherosclerosis, initial damage to the arterial wall leads to the accumulation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol, immune cells, calcium, dead cells, and other debris.

Over time, the plaque may build up, narrowing the artery and reducing the flow of oxygenated blood around the body.

How putrescine resolves inflammationBy learning more about the natural mechanisms of plaque formation and the clearance of dead cells, Prof.

Tabas and his colleagues hope to inspire the development of new kinds of treatment.In their first experiment, they mixed human macrophages and dying cells in a dish to study the biochemistry of the process.

They found that when the macrophages engulfed dead cells, they recycled the cells' amino acids (the building blocks of proteins), including arginine.New treatments for chronic inflammationProf. Tabas told Medical news Today that the discovery may inspire new treatments, not just for atherosclerosis but also for other conditions in which chronic inflammation plays a role, such as Alzheimer's disease.Failure to get rid of dead cells through efferocytosis contributes to this, so a drug that promotes the clean-up operation could help reduce chronic inflammation.