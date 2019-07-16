Foundation Stone Of 200-bed Hospital Laid
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:50 PM
Member of the National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak here on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 200-bed maternity hospital
Talking to APP, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak said the maternity hospital was a blessing for the people of Rajanpur.
It would be constructed on 227 kanals of land at the cost of Rs 4 billion in two years.
Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Afzal Nasir Khan, Chief Health Officer Health Jam Khalil Ahmed, SDO Building and other officials were present on the occasion.