Foundation stone of 200-bed hospital laid

Member of the National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak here on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 200-bed maternity hospital

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Member of the National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak here on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 200-bed maternity hospital.

Talking to APP, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak said the maternity hospital was a blessing for the people of Rajanpur.

It would be constructed on 227 kanals of land at the cost of Rs 4 billion in two years.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Afzal Nasir Khan, Chief Health Officer Health Jam Khalil Ahmed, SDO Building and other officials were present on the occasion.