Four Children Suffering From Coronavirus Under Treatment At KTH

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:47 PM

Four children suffering from Coronavirus under treatment at KTH

Around 95 patients of Coronavirus were under treatment at COVID-19 isolation ward at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 95 patients of Coronavirus were under treatment at COVID-19 isolation ward at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The spokesperson Khyber Teaching Hospital Farhad Khan said four children suffering from coronavirus infection were also admitted in the isolation rooms.

The Names of children suffering from corona are Junaid Umar age one year, Ayan Khan age 9 months, Abbas Khan Umar age two months and Kubra age four years.

Meanwhile, provincial doctors association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that so far 37 doctors and more than 40 other health staff members had been died of coronavirus in the province.

