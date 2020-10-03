Four confirmed, 455 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four new confirmed cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, including three from Lahore and one from Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Four new confirmed cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, including three from Lahore and one from Toba Tek Singh.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday, 455 suspect cases of the dengue virus have been reported and their tests are being conducted.

So far 76 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January in the province, however, 69 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently seven patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue had been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the Punjab government.

The government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered larvae from 6,611 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.