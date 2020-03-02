UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Corona Virus Patient Conditions Is Better In Pakistan: (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Four corona virus patient conditions is better in Pakistan: (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza

Rime Minister special assistant to Health Dr Zafar Mirza has declared satisfactory condition of four corona virus patients in country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Prime Minister special assistant to Health Dr Zafar Mirza has declared satisfactory condition of four corona virus patients in country.He said all the four patient of corona virus condition is better now and they will recover very soon while there is no need of mask for everyone in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza said about present Pakistani student in china that 6 corona virus infected students have been recovered and they were discharged while one Pakistani is under treatment and he will recover very soon and will be discharged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Student All

Recent Stories

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86-year sentence ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong, mainland China stocks start week with g ..

15 minutes ago

NAB summons deceased brother of Khursheed Shah fo ..

5 minutes ago

PHC stops employees from shake hand, embracing d ..

5 minutes ago

Unknown person grenade attack on PTI leader house

5 minutes ago

Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race for Wh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.