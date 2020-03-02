Four corona virus patient conditions is better in Pakistan: (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza

Rime Minister special assistant to Health Dr Zafar Mirza has declared satisfactory condition of four corona virus patients in country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Prime Minister special assistant to Health Dr Zafar Mirza has declared satisfactory condition of four corona virus patients in country.He said all the four patient of corona virus condition is better now and they will recover very soon while there is no need of mask for everyone in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza said about present Pakistani student in china that 6 corona virus infected students have been recovered and they were discharged while one Pakistani is under treatment and he will recover very soon and will be discharged.