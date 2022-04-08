Four Covid patients under treatment in KTH

As many as four corona patients are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as four corona patients are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Friday.

He said, the management of the Hospital have allotted 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and currently four patients infected with corona are being treated.

He said, at Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and one patient infected with Corona is undergoing treatment at HDU. He said 31 patients have been allotted low amounts of oxygen and 3 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

He said, no Corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours and 118 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.