UrduPoint.com

Four Covid Patients Under Treatment In KTH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Four Covid patients under treatment in KTH

As many as four corona patients are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as four corona patients are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Friday.

He said, the management of the Hospital have allotted 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and currently four patients infected with corona are being treated.

He said, at Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and one patient infected with Corona is undergoing treatment at HDU. He said 31 patients have been allotted low amounts of oxygen and 3 patients are undergoing treatment on them.

He said, no Corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours and 118 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.

Recent Stories

vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped for L ..

Vivo V23e New Color Launch Teased — Tipped for Launch on April 9, 2022

7 minutes ago
 With HUAWEI Sound X, Great Music is Just a Tap Awa ..

With HUAWEI Sound X, Great Music is Just a Tap Away

9 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri, awarded PhD degre ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri, awarded PhD degree in Civil Engineering by UET ..

15 minutes ago
 vivo V23 5G Impresses Photography Experts

Vivo V23 5G Impresses Photography Experts

23 minutes ago
 Around 261,654 NPHP applicants desire residence in ..

Around 261,654 NPHP applicants desire residence in federal capital

7 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.