Four-day anti polio campaign begins

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Two more children have tested positive for Polio virus in Hyderabad as another round to four days anti polio campaign was started on Monday in the district.

The Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch formally inaugurated anti polio campaign by immunizing polio drops to the children here at CDF hospital.

According to a report, two more cases of polio virus have been detected in Hyderabad city which had taken the number of polio cases to five in Sindh in the year 2019.

The report said one of the girls, 12 month old Maimona resident of Quetta Town of Hala Naka area, had missed polio vaccine during routine immunization while other 12 years old Umme Rabab of Liaquat Colony who had also received three doses of polio vaccines during routine immunization till she attained the age of five years.

During current round of four days campaign 340383 children under the age of five years will be immunized in the district.

The district administration and the officials of health department have started vaccination process in the district to achieve set target of 340383 children under five years age so that no one would remain untended during campaign.

The Deputy Commissioners of all the district of Hyderabad divisions along with District Health Officers also visited district headquarter hospitals and immunized the children and monitored the process of immunization.

For the purpose total 1004 mobile and 117 fixed point vaccination teams under supervision of 12 Taluka Supervisors, 83 Union Council Medical Officers and 244 area In-Charges have been set up to immunize anti polio drops to under age children in four talukas of the district.

The campaign will remain continued for four days from Aug 26 to 29, 2019 while Police and law enforcement agencies were providing fool proof security to Polio teams to avert any untoward incident to happen.