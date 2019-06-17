UrduPoint.com
Four Day Anti Polio Campaign Started In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:35 PM

Four day anti polio campaign started in Hyderabad

The 4-day polio immunization campaign started here on Monday with a target of immunizing 340,000 children of under 5 years of age

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The 4-day polio immunization campaign started here on Monday with a target of immunizing 340,000 children of under 5 years of age.

The District Health Officer Dr Nasreen Memon told the media that 1,140 teams had been formed to carry out the campaign.

She appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

The DHO informed that the polio drops would also be given to the children in all the government hospitals and basic health units while the polio teams would also visit the transport hubs.

