Four Die Of Coronavirus At ATH

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:33 PM

Four die of coronavirus at ATH

The lethal attacks of coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as four more patients died of the infection at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Abbottabad on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The lethal attacks of coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as four more patients died of the infection at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Abbottabad on Friday.

Hospital spokesman said three women and a man were among those who died due to the virus. At the moment, numbers of coronavirus patients were 79 at the hospital.

According to the spokesman 13 critical patients were under treatment at the ICU of ATH.

More Stories From Health

