Four-in-one Pill Prevents Third Of Heart Problems

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:52 PM

Four-in-one pill prevents third of heart problems

A daily pill containing four medicines can cut the number of heart attacks and strokes by a third, a study shows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A daily pill containing four medicines can cut the number of heart attacks and strokes by a third, a study shows.

The polypill contains blood-thinning aspirin, a cholesterol-lowering statin and two drugs to lower blood pressure, BBC reported.

The researchers - in Iran and the UK - said the pill had a huge impact but cost just pennies a day.

They suggest giving it to everyone over a certain age in poorer countries, where doctors have fewer options and are less able to assess individuals.

Coronary heart disease and stroke are the top two causes of death worldwide, killing more than 15 million people a year.

Smoking, obesity and doing little exercise all increase the risk of an unhealthy heart.

The study, published in the Lancet, was based in more than 100 villages in Iran and about 6,800 people took part.

"We've provided evidence in a developing or middle-income country - and that's a lot of countries - that this is a strategy worth considering," Professor Tom Marshall, from the University of Birmingham, told BBC news.

The polypill led to large reductions in bad cholesterol but had only a slight effect on blood pressure, the study showed.

The drug was given to people over the age of 50 whether they had had a previous heart problem or not.

