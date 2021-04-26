UrduPoint.com
Four More Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Five Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as four more cops tested positive for COVID-19 in last five days, lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6389, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Monday.

He said currently 27 officers and personnel were under treatment.

The spokesman said 6338 policemen had recovered from the disease. He said24 policemen lost their lives battling against the pandemic.

All due care was being provided to infected policemen, he concluded.

