Four More Die Of Coronavirus Infection In KP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

At least four more people have died of the coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total deaths to 1752 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four more people have died of the coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total deaths to 1752 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report from the provincial Health Department said 286 more have tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus-affected people has reached to 62377, the report said.

During one day at least 286 people have gained recovery from the infection that took the number of the recovered people to 57313 in the province, the report added.

