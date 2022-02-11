UrduPoint.com

Four More Died, 93 New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 05:01 PM

As many as 93 more people were tested Covid positive during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,610, while four died during this time span

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, among the new patients, 25 belonged to the Potohar town, 20 from Rawalpindi Cantonment,13 from Taxila,11 from Rawal town, 10 from Gujjar Khan, four from Islamabad, two from Kallar Syedan, Kahutta and Attock while one each case was reported from Jhelum, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and Mandi Bahudin.

"Presently,107 patients are admitted to nine health facilities, including 49 in the Institute of Urology,41 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Bilal Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and Attock Hospital while one of each was admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

" As many as 5,274,100 people, including 44,608 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021, it informed.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 27 stable and 75 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 1,122 were quarantined, including 1,015 at home and 107 at isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 2006 samples were collected, out of which 1,913 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded as 4.63 per cent.

