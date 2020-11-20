Four more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 231 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 231 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Shamim (52),Khursheed (75),Iqbal Bibi (80) and Muhammad Asif (57) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Shamim, Khursheed and Iqbal Bibi hailed from Multan while Muhammad Asif belonged to Mian Channu, he informed.

101 patients were found positive and 39 were suspected out of total 189 cases, he said.

Out of them,five serious patients were on ventilator, he concluded.