UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Patients Fall Prey To COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

Four more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 231 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 231 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Shamim (52),Khursheed (75),Iqbal Bibi (80) and Muhammad Asif (57) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Shamim, Khursheed and Iqbal Bibi hailed from Multan while Muhammad Asif belonged to Mian Channu, he informed.

101 patients were found positive and 39 were suspected out of total 189 cases, he said.

Out of them,five serious patients were on ventilator, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan March From

Recent Stories

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

5 minutes ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

5 minutes ago

‘We are being treated like slaves in our own cou ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia Discover US Intelligence Service C ..

3 minutes ago

Nepal stalling prosecutions on war crimes: HRW

3 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to upgrade education system: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.