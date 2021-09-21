UrduPoint.com

Four More Patients Succumbed To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Tue 21st September 2021

Four more patients succumbed to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Four more patients, all women, lost their lives fighting coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 909

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Four more patients, all women, lost their lives fighting coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 909.

Nishtar Focal Person for Infectious Diseases Dr.

Irfan Arshad said that Manzoor Bibi (70), Fauzia Bano (65), Rabia Bibi (55), and Sughran Bibi (32) died in the ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

He said all the dead were from Multan while the other was from Khanewal.

He said 25 patients were positive and 104 were suspicious, adding that 238 beds had occupied 368 while 130 were isolated in isolation and ICU wards.

