Four more test positive for dengue virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Another four persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Zulqarnain said on Wednesday that the total number of�dengue�patients reached 342.

He said that six dengue patients were under treatment at Allied hospital, and 11 in DHQ hospital.

He added that two patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit of Allied hospital.

He highlighted that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied Hospital, 31 in DHQ Hospital, eight in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and four each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

"Sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities",said Dr. Zulqarnain.