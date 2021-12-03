Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Friday said that four new dengue cases have arrived in the two public sector hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3772.

Among the new patients, the health officer informed that the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) had registered three, while one patient had arrived at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Dr Sajjad informed that 13 patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which seven were positive and three positive out of the total five admitted in BBH.

He updated that five patients were in a critical position at HFH while dengue fever cases had dropped considerably with weather conditions.