Four Nurses At Seoul Hospital Contract COVID-19 Triggering Fears Of New Cluster - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:05 PM

Four Nurses at Seoul Hospital Contract COVID-19 Triggering Fears of New Cluster - Reports

Four nurses from Samsung Medical Center in Seoul have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering fears of a new cluster of infection in South Korea's capital, national media reported on Tuesday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Four nurses from Samsung Medical Center in Seoul have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering fears of a new cluster of infection in South Korea's capital, national media reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

According to Yonhap, it is the first case that one of the nation's five major general hospitals has reported coronavirus infections among its staff.

The infection route for the new cases is yet to be identified, but they are not tied to Itaewon clubs, where an infection cluster was reported in early May.

The hospital has already shut down 25 operating rooms in its main building and suspended the admission of new inpatients for the next three days. As many as 265 out of the 277 of staff and patients who have come into contact with the infected nurses have got tested for the coronavirus. About 100 of them are still awaiting results, and the remaining 12 will get tested later in the day, the news agency said.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea updated its COVID-19 tally by 13 cases to 11,078. The death toll is standing at 263.

