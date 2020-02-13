Four Pakistani coronavirus patients discharged from Chinese hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has confirmed that four Pakistani students that had developed coronavirus disease in China were fully recovered now.

After recovery from the disease, they had been discharged from the hospital in China, Dr Zafar Mirza said in a statement. He added that 98% confirmed coronavirus patients were fully recovered.

He said some people were under observation for the virus across Pakistan. But all of their tests came negative, he added.

He said the government had reviewed the situation in the provinces and closely working with them to provide all assistance.

Dr Zafar Mirza said medical experts' teams were present at the airports to receive and observe the passengers from China and not a single suspected case was found out yet.

He said that the government had taken all possible measures to protect citizens from coronavirus and its spread in the country. He added there was no coronavirus patient in the country.

He said that the government had adopted special measures at all airports of the country while in early days, all flights from China were suspended.

He added now flights from China started arriving in Pakistan where all preventive measures had been adopted.

He said that instructions had been issued to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive the possible cases and provide them necessary care.

He said that a daily basis meeting was being held to monitor the situation and revising the facilities and services plan for the suspected patients. He however made it clear that so far no coronavirus patient was received at any hospital.

Dr Mirza said that he was personally monitoring the situation and meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation.

He said the NIH had already issued an advisory and alert on novel coronavirus to all provincial health departments and specially Points of Entries (PoEs) at all airports and ground crossing in the country.

He said the advisory was issued with a purpose to alert and sensitize the health staff all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China and for early detection of suspected cases of novel coronavirus infection.

He said the NIH had activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), World Health Organizations (WHO) and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.