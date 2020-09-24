Four teachers test positive for Covid-19

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 144 passengers on board landed at Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Samples taken from teachers and students of Charsadda educational institutions showed on Thursday that two female and a male teaching staff of three schools have been reported infected with coronavirus, said District Health Officer Charsadda.

Two female teachers and a male teacher from Harichand, Tangi and Shabqadar were found positive Covid-19.

Under the SOPs the affected teaching staff and students of their classes have been quarantined for five days to contain further spread of the virus.

A lecturer of Government Girls Degree College Tangi was also found infected with coronavirus. Samples from students studying with the lecturer have been collected while the lecturer and students have been quarantined.