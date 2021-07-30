UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Test Positive For Coronavirus In East China's Xiamen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:14 PM

Four test positive for coronavirus in east China's Xiamen

Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in nucleic acid testing on Friday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said

XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in nucleic acid testing on Friday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The cases include a crew member of an international cargo flight and his three family members, according to the municipal headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation and are expanding nucleic acid testing.

Related Topics

China Xiamen Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PNCA completes registration process for second onl ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police decide to install CCTV cameras at ..

22 minutes ago

Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Ma ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.