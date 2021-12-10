Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in Tourists in Russia - Vector Center

Russia has detected four independent versions of the Omicron coronavirus strain in different tourists returning from other countries, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, said on Friday

"To date, four independent whole genome strains from different patients, different tourists who returned from other countries have been sequenced in the Vector center," Maksyutov told an international scientific conference.

There two cases of the Omicron variant in Russia so far.