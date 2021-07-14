UrduPoint.com
Fourth Wave Imminent As Indian Variant Cases Spreading Quickly, Warns Atta-Ur-Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

Fourth wave imminent as Indian variant cases spreading quickly, warns Atta-Ur-Rehman

Chairperson of the Prime Minister's national task force on science and technology Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman Wednesday warned that the fourth wave of the corona virus, carrying delta Indian variant, seems more dangerous in comparison to the previous waves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairperson of the Prime Minister's national task force on science and technology Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman Wednesday warned that the fourth wave of the corona virus, carrying delta Indian variant, seems more dangerous in comparison to the previous waves.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Atta said the country needs to bolster its mass immunity and vaccination was necessary to stave off a possible fourth wave in the pandemic.

He said government will be forced to impose major restrictions if people will not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not go for vaccination doses.

Dr. Atta said the Indian variant is already "becoming the dominant strain in various parts of the world, adding, "Indian variant (delta variant) is once again another challenge as it first emerged in India but later spread to Bangladesh, Indonesia and Afghanistan leading to a surge in cases where complete lock down was imposed strictly.

Atta emphasized that the people, particularly those living in rural areas, should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, as ample doses of the corona vaccine were available in the country.

Replying a query, he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was strictly monitoring the current situation and handling the Covid effectively.

He warned public that if they continue neglected Covid SOPs and shows irresponsible behavior the fourth wave can become more lethal and government would go for more strict decisions.

