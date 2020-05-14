France announces 18 billion euro rescue plan for virus-stricken tourism sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :France announced Thursday an 18-billion-euro ($19.4-billion) rescue plan for its tourism sector, one of the world's largest, to weather the coronavirus crisis, including 1.3 billion Euros in direct public investment.

"Whatever strikes tourism obviously strikes at the heart of France," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said as he announced the measures, underscoring that 95 percent of hotels in the country are closed.