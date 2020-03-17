France announces 45 bn euros in virus aid for business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and their employees cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Le Maire also said the government was forecasting a one-percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

