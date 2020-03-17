France Announces 45 Bn Euros In Virus Aid For Business
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:39 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and their employees cope with the coronavirus crisis.
Le Maire also said the government was forecasting a one-percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.
