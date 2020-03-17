UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Announces 45 Bn Euros In Virus Aid For Business

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:39 PM

France announces 45 bn euros in virus aid for business

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and their employees cope with the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and their employees cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Le Maire also said the government was forecasting a one-percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

arz/jj/txw

Related Topics

Euro 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

7 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Sa ..

17 minutes ago

Awareness campaign launched to prevent spread of ..

1 minute ago

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition should play positive role to combat cor ..

14 minutes ago

Chakdara fair suspended for fortnight

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.