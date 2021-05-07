UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Delays Signing EU's New Deal With Pfizer/BioNTech On Vaccine Supply - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

France Delays Signing EU's New Deal With Pfizer/BioNTech on Vaccine Supply - Reports

France is delaying the signing of an agreement reached by the EU public procurement committee and Pfizer/BioNTech on the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine designed for inoculating minors, Germany's Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) France is delaying the signing of an agreement reached by the EU public procurement committee and Pfizer/BioNTech on the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine designed for inoculating minors, Germany's Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand emergency use authorization of their vaccine among minors aged 12-15. The European Commission has agreed with the developers to supply over 900 million doses for vaccinating children and adolescents from December 2021 to 2023. In addition, the EU has reserved the opportunity to acquire another 900 million doses.

The signing of the final agreement on the vaccine's delivery requires a unanimous decision within the bloc, but France is blocking it, the newspaper reported.

The deal was expected to be inked before April 30 but it was not approved by the board of European commissioners at a weekly meeting, the newspaper said, adding that a French representative, European Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, who oversees vaccination policy in the European Commission, opposed the signing, citing ongoing technical issues and requests for additional information.

According to one of the sources, Paris appears to be the greatest hindrance to supply, as it seems to want to set up production of the vaccine in France and get French companies involved in the process.

Related Topics

France Germany Paris April December Market From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.