France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vietnam - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the country had allocated 670,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam via the COVAX shot-sharing scheme.

"To win this fight in the face of the epidemic, access to vaccines must be global and equitable. This is why France has just shared 670,000 doses intended for Vietnam, as part of the COVAX solidarity program," Macron tweeted.

The government of Vietnam seeks to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of 2021, a goal requiring at least 150 million shots.

The authorities have approved Russia's Sputnik V, the UK's AstraZeneca, and China's Sinopharm vaccines. To date, the country has confirmed more than 242,000 COVID-19 infections and 4,487 related fatalities.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative responsible for the distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. Its portfolio currently consists of 11 vaccines and vaccine candidates.