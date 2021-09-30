UrduPoint.com

France Extends Covid Health Pass Rule To Teens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:11 PM

France extends Covid health pass rule to teens

France on Thursday began requiring teenagers 12 and older to present a Covid-19 "health pass" to enter public sites such as restaurants, sport clubs or cinemas, extending a measure already in place for adults for two months

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :France on Thursday began requiring teenagers 12 and older to present a Covid-19 "health pass" to enter public sites such as restaurants, sport clubs or cinemas, extending a measure already in place for adults for two months.

Although daily Covid cases have fallen steadily since August, authorities are hoping to stave off a potential flare-up as colder weather approaches and people spend more time indoors.

The pass, available on paper or as a QR code on phones, proves vaccination, a recent negative Covid test, or inoculation because a person has already had the virus.

Announced by President Emmanuel Macron in July, it prompted millions of people to get the jabs after holding out for months, giving France one of the world's highest vaccination rates.

But thousands of people have turned out in weekly protests, saying the pass discriminates against people opposed to the vaccine because of safety fears or other reasons.

The government is nonetheless preparing a law that would let it keep imposing the health pass if necessary until next summer, calling it a key measure for avoiding another lockdown that would cripple a fragile economic recovery.

Around two-thirds of French teenagers are fully vaccinated, compared with 72 percent for the population as a whole.

However on Thursday the government said Primary schoolchildren would no longer have to wear masks in class in 47 of the roughly 100 French departments where the virus is no longer spreading rapidly.

The departments have incident rates of less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, mainly in rural areas -- Paris and much of southern France remain on high alert.

As of Wednesday, France has recorded 116,657 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 42 in the previous 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather World France Alert Paris July August Government Million

Recent Stories

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

27 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

28 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squal ..

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

29 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business ..

Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business apps

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.