UrduPoint.com

France Extends Covid Pass Rule To Next Summer

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

France extends Covid pass rule to next summer

France's lower house of parliament on Friday voted to allow the government to make use of a health pass to fight against Covid-19 to July 31, 2022, well after presidential elections scheduled in April

Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :France's lower house of parliament on Friday voted to allow the government to make use of a health pass to fight against Covid-19 to July 31, 2022, well after presidential elections scheduled in April.

Introduced in full in August, the pass is be needed to partake in usually routine aspects of life in France such as sipping a coffee in a cafe, visiting a museum or travelling on an inter-city train.

The health pass is generated in a QR code either by a full course of vaccinations, a recent negative virus test or a recovery from Covid-19. The system is one of the strictest in Europe, but weekly protests have diminished since its launch.

The lower house approved the proposal by 118 to 89 with one extension with support from the centrist majority controlled by President Emmanuel Macron, overriding objections from the upper house Senate controlled by the right.

The opposition accused the government of seeking to shift the issue beyond the presidential polls where Macron is expected to seek re-election but the government insisted it was needed at a time when the WHO is sounding the alarm about a new wave in Europe.

The policy is widely seen by analysts to have been a success for Macron, encouraging people hesitant about the jab to get vaccinated and keep infection rates down.

Related Topics

Senate Europe Parliament France April July August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

9 minutes ago
 Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fix ..

Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fixing, betting

11 seconds ago
 China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'dieha ..

China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'diehards'

14 seconds ago
 KP to get 10k Metric ton sugar next week: Food Min ..

KP to get 10k Metric ton sugar next week: Food Minister

16 seconds ago
 FMU entrance test on Nov 6

FMU entrance test on Nov 6

20 seconds ago
 US-Greece Defense Partnership Poses No Threat to T ..

US-Greece Defense Partnership Poses No Threat to Turkey - US Envoy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.