France Likely to Extend COVID-19 Quarantine Beyond March 31 - Health Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

France is likely to extend the quarantine measures introduced amid the coronavirus outbreak beyond March 31, the national public health agency's director general told France Info on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) France is likely to extend the quarantine measures introduced amid the coronavirus outbreak beyond March 31, the national public health agency's director general told France Info on Thursday.

France restricted people's movement since March 17 for at least two weeks. The French should stay home and only go out for essential activities. The government closed all non-essential businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and nightclubs. Only food stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and tobacco shops remain open.

"It is quite likely that we will have to extend [the restrictions] to ensure a sufficient slowdown [in the spread of the virus]," Genevieve Chene said.

According to the health chief, the epidemic dynamics will depend on the implementation of all restrictive measures. The epidemic is expected to slow down in 2-4 weeks, she added.

On Wednesday, France reported 1,400 new coronavirus cases, which brought the total to 9,134. A total of 264 patients in the country have died since the start of the outbreak.