UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Likely To Extend COVID-19 Quarantine Beyond March 31 - Health Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

France Likely to Extend COVID-19 Quarantine Beyond March 31 - Health Chief

France is likely to extend the quarantine measures introduced amid the coronavirus outbreak beyond March 31, the national public health agency's director general told France Info on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) France is likely to extend the quarantine measures introduced amid the coronavirus outbreak beyond March 31, the national public health agency's director general told France Info on Thursday.

France restricted people's movement since March 17 for at least two weeks. The French should stay home and only go out for essential activities. The government closed all non-essential businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and nightclubs. Only food stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and tobacco shops remain open.

"It is quite likely that we will have to extend [the restrictions] to ensure a sufficient slowdown [in the spread of the virus]," Genevieve Chene said.

According to the health chief, the epidemic dynamics will depend on the implementation of all restrictive measures. The epidemic is expected to slow down in 2-4 weeks, she added.

On Wednesday, France reported 1,400 new coronavirus cases, which brought the total to 9,134. A total of 264 patients in the country have died since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France Died March Gas All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

6 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

11 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

Rupee loses 5 paisa against dollar in interbank

3 minutes ago

NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fail ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.