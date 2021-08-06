France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Government

UrduPoint.com

France's daily COVID-19 infections have stayed largely unchanged for several days, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) France's daily COVID-19 infections have stayed largely unchanged for several days, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

"We have been seeing a form of plateau on the national level for several days... today there is no stable decline.

The pandemic keeps spreading quickly across the country," Attal said in a televised statement to the national BFM tv broadcaster, adding that the fourth wave is hitting hospitals across the country.

Over a half of the French, or 35,738,643 people, have received both vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in France. The first shot has been delivered to 63.6% (42,895,720 people) so far.

