UrduPoint.com

France Recommends Covid Booster Jab 3 Months After Initial Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

France recommends Covid booster jab 3 months after initial vaccines

France on Friday recommended that adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the current guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :France on Friday recommended that adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the current guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country's HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against Covid-19.

It also recommended that the booster rollout be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk.

Related Topics

France Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO exp ..

Bangladesh: 38 kill in ferry fire incident, FO expresses condolence

10 minutes ago
 National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

24 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Friday

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Opposition Initiates Investigation Over Hi ..

Turkish Opposition Initiates Investigation Over High Volatility of Lira Exchange ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Park Named in Honor of Dudaev Against Spir ..

Turkish Park Named in Honor of Dudaev Against Spirit of Bilateral Relations - Mo ..

2 minutes ago
 SAARC can provide atmosphere for economic synergie ..

SAARC can provide atmosphere for economic synergies, transform people's lives: P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.