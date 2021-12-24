UrduPoint.com

France Recommends Covid Booster Jab 3 Months After Initial Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:03 PM

France recommends Covid booster jab 3 months after initial vaccines

France on Friday recommended that adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :France on Friday recommended that adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country's HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against Covid-19.

It comes as cases are surging in France during the Christmas period due to Omicron which spreads faster than any other variant seen so far.

The HAS also recommended that the booster rollout be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk, days after France opened up the vaccination rollout to children aged five and over.

It justified the cut to three months by citing studies showing that vaccines are 80 percent effective for one-to-two months against the non-serious symptomatic forms of the Omicron variant, but lose their effectiveness more quickly than with the previous variants.

The effectiveness falls to just 34 percent four months after vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine but the efficacy rose to 75 percent two weeks after a booster dose, it said.

France on Thursday recorded 91,608 positive Covid cases, a record since the start of the pandemic, exceeding the previous high seen in November 2020. However record numbers of tests are being carried out with 6.2 million in the past week.

Unlike some other European countries, President Emmanuel Macron has so far resisted imposing major new restrictions to battle the Omicron variant, hoping that the booster programme will prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

Related Topics

Christmas France November 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Health Expert Panel Green-Lights Use of CO ..

Japan's Health Expert Panel Green-Lights Use of COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 Couple injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

Couple injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

2 minutes ago
 Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-contine ..

Quaid's struggle for Muslims rights in sub-continent unforgettable: Ghazala

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.