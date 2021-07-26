UrduPoint.com
France Reports 40 Mln Vaccinated With At Least One Jab

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one jab

The number of people in France who have received at least one jab against Covid-19 has crossed the 40-million mark, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of people in France who have received at least one jab against Covid-19 has crossed the 40-million mark, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

After four million people received vaccines over the past two weeks, some 60 percent of the population are now partly or fully vaccinated, Macron tweeted during an official visit in French Polynesia.

"All together, we will beat the virus. We will carry on," he said.

The health ministry added Monday that some 33.2 million people in France, close to 50 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes a day after France's parliament voted to make vaccine passports a key part of daily life in the battle against Covid-19.

Macron last week ordered the health pass -- proof of full vaccination or a negative test -- mandatory for visits to venues such as cinemas or nightclubs.

His government has made vaccinations the top weapon against Covid-19 as new variants emerge, essentially requiring people to become inoculated if they want to continue daily routines.

