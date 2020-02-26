UrduPoint.com
France Reports First French Death From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:11 PM

France reports first French death from coronavirus

A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced Wednesday.

The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesday evening, bringing the total death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in mid-February.

